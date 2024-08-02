Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Price Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

