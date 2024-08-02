Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Raised by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1,336.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,519,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 in the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 3,571,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,258. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

