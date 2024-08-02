Zimmer Partners LP Buys 130,826 Shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) by 271.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,826 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.77% of Turnstone Biologics worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Up 2.5 %

TSBX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 40,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $12.81.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics Corp. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

