Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Immunome as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth $469,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of IMNM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,856. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $903.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.