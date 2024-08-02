ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. ZimVie updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.700 EPS.

ZimVie Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 1,695,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,287. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $472.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Further Reading

