ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZimVie

ZimVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 512,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.