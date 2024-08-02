ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
