10,689 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

WTW traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $283.02. 381,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,761. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

