109,824 Shares in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Ares Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

NYSE:AACT remained flat at $10.75 during trading hours on Friday. 53,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,350. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

