13,000 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

IRWD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 1,615,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

