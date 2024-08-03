132 Shares in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

NRGU stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455. The company has a market cap of $366.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.72. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $345.41 and a 52-week high of $723.66.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

