142,641 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

