1,760 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DaVita by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in DaVita by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 602,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,819. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

