19,866 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,776.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,647.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,620.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,944.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

