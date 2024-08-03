207 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $10.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $952.79. The stock had a trading volume of 361,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $924.85 and its 200 day moving average is $944.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

