21,209 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Acuity Brands makes up 1.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $68,686,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $21,901,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,188,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $20,961,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,312. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.49 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.08.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

