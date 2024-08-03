2,181 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,270,809 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $149,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.91 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

