26,815 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.79. 53,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,860. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

