29,014 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.59. 1,157,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

