310 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.33. 3,193,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

