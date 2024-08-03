311 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE URI traded down $45.06 on Friday, hitting $671.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,891. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

