32,144 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,221,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 182,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 137,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,153.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 132,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,789 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. 578,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

