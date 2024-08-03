33,852 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NFE opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on New Fortress Energy

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.