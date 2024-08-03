356 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 410,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,850,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $5,482,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $20.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $790.64. 1,568,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $747.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

