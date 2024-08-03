42,900 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Credicorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Credicorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 288,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,265. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.10.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

