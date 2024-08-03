50,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 121,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 286,792,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,848,578. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.