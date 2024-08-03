6,248 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

HII traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.43. The stock had a trading volume of 344,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,298. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

