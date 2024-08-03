7,075 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $809,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

