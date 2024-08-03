74 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 794.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $449.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.13 and its 200-day moving average is $401.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $468.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,223.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,062 shares of company stock worth $5,589,790 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.