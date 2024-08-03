854 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of DDS opened at $362.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

