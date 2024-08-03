AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.