ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.040-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 986,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

