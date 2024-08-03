ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 986,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,830. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

