ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62. ACNB has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

