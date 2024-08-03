Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.