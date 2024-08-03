Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $117.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $124.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 143,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.