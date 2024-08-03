AdvanSix Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.26. 217,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin N. Kane 6,921 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin N. Kane 6,921 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258 shares of company stock worth $61,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

