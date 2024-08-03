AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.
ASIX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 217,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,954. The stock has a market cap of $731.11 million, a PE ratio of 908.64 and a beta of 1.70. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,134.04%.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
