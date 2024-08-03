AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,290,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,794. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -979.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

