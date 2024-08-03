Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Aemetis Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AMTX

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.