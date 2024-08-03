AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Down 4.4 %

AES traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $17.13. 10,469,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,967. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

Get AES alerts:

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.