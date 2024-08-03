Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.