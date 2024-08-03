Aion (AION) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $942,801.30 and $2.03 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00080759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008624 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

