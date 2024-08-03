Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.02.

TSE AC opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.78 and a 12-month high of C$23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

