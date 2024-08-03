Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AGI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 4,548,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,971. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
