Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 4,548,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,971. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.