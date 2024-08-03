Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.90.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.05. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total value of C$173,874.40. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Insiders have sold a total of 153,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

