Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Down 0.7%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $55.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41.

Alaska Power & Telephone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.3925 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

