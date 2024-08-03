Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Algoma Central Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Algoma Central stock traded down C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$14.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.72. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$14.07 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.65.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.20. Algoma Central had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of C$109.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. Research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 2.1595745 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

