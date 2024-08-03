Algorand Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.49 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $977.40 million and $1.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00037316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,765,947 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

