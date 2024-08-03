Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.61 and last traded at $78.77. Approximately 2,104,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,782,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.