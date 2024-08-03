Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93, Zacks reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -3.500–2.500 EPS.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of ALGT stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 719,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.