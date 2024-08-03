Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93, Zacks reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -3.500–2.500 EPS.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 719,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

